Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, 27th June 2022, Written Update: A shocker for Shanaya

Today's episode begins with Agastya fighting with goons. Shanaya comes in between and saves Agastya. A glass bottle pierces her stomach. Agastya rushes her to the hospital. Ishan gets disappointed as his plan failed. Agastya informs Sameer that Shanaya is at the hospital. Sameer and Pakhi get shocked. They rush to the hospital. Sameer blames Agastya for Shanaya's condition. He tells him that he got Shanaya to the hospital because some people kidnapped her. Sameer slaps him. Pakhi is blank about this.

Agastya prays to God to save Shanaya and clear the differences between his and Pakhi's family. Daadi tells Pakhi that Agastya saved Shanaya and didn't harm her. Pakhi drags Agastya to the dressing room and forces him to take the stitches as he is hurt. Sameer calls Pakhi. He tells her that they need AB-ve blood group as they are losing vitals. The doctors operate Shanaya. Agastya gets ready to donate though he had lost severe blood. He donates blood and saves Shanaya.

The doctor informs them that Shanaya is out of the danger zone. Everyone rejoices to hear this. Daadi tells Sameer that Agastya didn't harm Shanaya. The doctor gives them the bad news that due to severe injury in the uterus, Shanaya will never become a mother. Sameer gets dizzy hearing this. Pakhi handles him. Even Pakhi gets slightly unconscious and Agastya holds her. Agastya tells Ishan that he won't leave the person who has done this to Shanaya. Pakhi sits besides Shanaya. She walks out of the room wondering if Agastya is the culprit or not.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

