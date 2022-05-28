Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 27th May 2022, Written Update: Agastya rescues Pakhi

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi struggling to save herself from Mantriji. Mantriji tries to force on Pakhi and suddenly the lights go off. A masked man comes and Mantriji gets paranoid. He looks for the man but finds him nowhere. The masked man punches Mantriji and brings a knife near Pakhi. He does no harm to Pakhi and holds her hand. Mantriji comes from behind to attack him but he punches him again. He then locks Pakhi in a room.

Pakhi asks him to open the door but he vanishes. Shanaya gets raged and comes with a stick to beat Meera. Meera stops her. Shanaya throttles her neck and Meera pushes her onto the sofa. Meera asks her to be careful. As Meera tries to beat her with the same stick, Yug comes and saves Shanaya. Meera gets raged at Yug and tells him that she won’t care about her son if the plan gets ruined. Yug remembers Pakhi’s words about Meera using him as a pawn. Pakhi remembers the touch of masked man and feels as if it was the touch of someone known.

The next day, Pakhi wakes up and leaves Mantriji’s house. The crowd laughs at someone and Pakhi wonders what the ruckus is about. Pakhi notices Mantriji being pinned to a tree, his face black painted and body tied with a rope. The people take his video. Pakhi throws tomatoes at him. Pakhi leaves in an auto and Agastya removes his mask. He watches a child on the swing and reminisces about his childhood. He misses his mother and thanks Meera for igniting the room that day which revived his memory back.

