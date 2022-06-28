Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 28th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi gets a good news

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi seeing Agastya sleeping in the hospital’s lobby. She is in a dilemma as she cannot decide whom to trust and not. Ishan calls Pakhi. He tells her that he is suspicious about Agastya behind the attack. Pakhi tells him that she is sure Agastya didn’t do anything this time. Shanaya gets conscious and Pakhi asks her to smile. Agastya enters with balloons and gifts for Shanaya.

She gets happy seeing Agastya and smiles wide. She thanks him for saving her. Pakhi asks Agastya what he was doing near her college. Agastya tells her that it was a coincidence like many others. He reminds Pakhi of the time she entered his life and changed it forever. Pakhi and Agastya get emotional. Ishan frowns seeing this. Daadi and Agastya leave. The doctor gives a good news to Pakhi that she is pregnant.

Agastya gets to know that the private investigator has traced the goons. Pakhi video calls Agastya and tries to give him the good news. Pakhi decides to meet him and give the news. Pakhi is thrilled and goes to buy a gift. Agastya waits for Pakhi. Ishan calls someone and asks if they are ready. Ishan calls Sameer to sign some papers. Shanaya asks Sameer to go and do the needful. Agastya gets to know something on the call. Pakhi visits Shanaya. Shanaya tells her that the goon is in the hospital at the moment.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

