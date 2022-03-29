Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi finds hidden cameras at her home

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi asking her father and Agastya if everything is fine between them. Agastya hands the ice pack to Pakhi and asks the doctor to check Sameer once. The doctor informs them that Sameer’s blood pressure is very high. Agastya suggests Sameer and Pema to get some fresh air in London. Agastya leaves for office. Pakhi requests her brother to fit hidden cameras in the house. Daadiji confronts Agastya about Shanaya’s accident. At the same time, Pakhi enters. Pakhi seeks permission from Daadiji to invite her parents to dinner before they leave for London.

Sameer hesitates to go for the dinner as well as London. Pema tells him it is good for his health. Pakhi asks them to enjoy in London and not just stay in their rooms. Mona taunts Pakhi by telling her how can they explore London when they have never stepped beyond Kashmir. Mona asks them to be grateful for a son-in-law like Agastya. Agastya backs them by reminding Mona that even she travels on his money. Pakhi receives Mohit’s text. She asks Shanaya to pretend as if she forgot her medicines back at home.

Pakhi leaves to meet Mohit as he calls her to meet on urgent basis. Pakhi finds there are hidden cameras already back at her home and that most cameras were in Pakhi’s room. She finds a hidden camera in a teddy bear Agastya gifted her. As Pakhi goes near the camera Mohit placed, it starts beeping. Mohit texts Pakhi again and tells her to not utter any word. He mentions that this can happen only if another camera is still present in the room. Mohit tells her the person can see and hear them. Thus, he asks Pakhi to stay silent and find the camera.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

