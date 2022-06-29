Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 29th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi is heartbroken

Today’s episode begins with Shanaya telling Pakhi the kidnapper is at the hospital. Pakhi runs behind him to catch him. Ishan also assists her. Someone grasps the kidnapper and takes him into the room. Agastya asks the kidnapper to reveal the name of his boss. The person tells him that he has only heard him on the call and has never seen him. Ishan and Pakhi reach there. Agastya offers the kidnapper some money. Pakhi becomes sure Agastya attacked Shanaya.

The private investigator cheats Agastya and makes everything look against Agastya. Pakhi is heartbroken and cries for trusting Agastya. She thinks of every moment Agastya cheated on her. Daadi calls Agastya. Agastya tells her that he didn’t find the main man but he soon will. He tells that he shall visit Pakhi’s house as Shanaya is discharged. Pakhi doesn’t reveal anything to Sameer. Ishan lashes out on Pakhi for not telling Sameer the truth.

Pakhi tells Ishan that she doesn’t know how to tell her parents about the man she trusted and then broke her trust. Ishan rejoices thinking Pakhi will be his now. Agastya reaches Pakhi’s house. Prema thanks Agastya for saving Agastya. Shanaya tells Agastya that the kidnapper was at the hospital. Agastya tells her he knows everything. Pakhi gets hit by a bed and thinks of her child. She walks disappointed and gets adamant about her decisions regarding Agastya.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

