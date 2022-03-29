Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi gets a shocker about Agastya

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi and Mohit searching for that one hidden camera. Mohit asks Pakhi to lend him her earrings but he finds no camera there. To Pakhi’s shock, there is a tracker fitted to her wedding ring. Mohit tells her that this person knows all whereabouts of Pakhi. Pakhi is utterly shocked. Pakhi connects the dots of the past. She remembers how Agastya was always a hindrance between Ishan and her. Pakhi cries and says Inspector Singh was right about Agastya attacking Ishan. She also affirms that Agastya trapped Ishan in an organ-trafficking case. She understands Agastya’s every trickery. Pakhi realizes Agastya was the one who kidnapped Sameer and made it as if he died.

Pakhi understands why her father feels disturbed all the time. She mourns as she considered Agastya her best friend. Pakhi cannot handle how Agastya betrayed her trust all this while and carried off every lie so well. Pakhi blames herself for everything Agastya did. She tells Mohit that she put the lives of Sameer and Ishan in danger. Mohit asks her to calm down. Pakhi is raged and scoffed at being so lucky. Pema tells everyone that Pakhi is very lucky. Agastya tells them that he just wishes her happiness.

Pakhi tries to throw the ring but stops as she cannot let Agastya know anything until she gets every answer from him. Pakhi asks Mohit to fit every camera back. Mohit gives her a device to know if there is any camera hidden anywhere. Pakhi doubts if her mobile is also hacked but Mohit refuses. She also tells Mohit that Agastya is behind the disappearance of Tanya. Pakhi seeks help from Mohit to find Tanya. Pakhi leaves in anger. Agastya tracks Pakhi. Pakhi calls Shubham to ask about Ishan. She apologizes to him and tells him she knows the culprit. Pakhi assures him she shall punish the culprit.

