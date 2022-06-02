Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Meera threatened by Agastya’s spirit

Today’s episode begins with Meera sleeping and suddenly the lights start flickering. Meera wakes up in distress and asks who is there in the room. The winds blow and the lights keep on flickering. Meera sees Agastya standing right in front of her. When she turns, there is no one. She closes the door and again witnesses Agastya. She screams and faints. Pakhi enters and hides Agastya behind the cupboard. Yug comes and sprinkles water on Meera. She lets Yug know that she saw Agastya. Yug tells her that she is just stressed.

Pakhi provokes Meera by telling it must be Agastya’s ghost as she has done wrong to him. Yug takes Meera to his room. Pakhi takes Agastya down to the basement. She packs sandwiches for him and asks him to have it without fail. Agastya enjoys the sandwiches and thinks he won’t let Pakhi suffer this time. The next day, Pakhi tells Meera that she sensed Agastya’s presence as she passed near his room. When Meera passes by Agastya’s room, she tries to sense his presence. Suddenly, the cupboard slams and Meera frets. Agastya’s shoes start walking towards Meera.

Meera is shell-shocked to see those shoes and runs screaming. Yug comes and sees the shoes are in place. Yug tells her that it is all in her mind. Agastya asks Pakhi to not take Yug for granted. Yug and Meera reach the cremation centre. They see the CCTV footage of people bringing Agastya’s body. Meera gets convinced it is Agastya’s ghost. Meera asks Pakhi what Agastya wants from her. Pakhi expresses her wish to talk to him and tells him she is sure Agastya is here to take revenge. Pakhi visits Agastya and shows him the video of Daadi grieving over his loss. Pakhi returns and Agastya gets adamant about teaching Meera a lesson.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

