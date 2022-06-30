Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, 30th June 2022, Written Update: Agastya waits for Pakhi's arrival

Today's episode begins with Sameer apologizing to Agastya for doubting him. Agastya asks him not to apologize. Pakhi arrives at her house. Prema asks them to sit on the verandah and talk. Agastya tells Pakhi that his private investigator is almost there and shall crack the case. He won't spare the one who is trying to create differences between them. Pakhi doesn't respond and stays silent. Agastya asks her to reveal what she was going to tell him. Pakhi remains silent. Agastya tells her he shall pick her up in the evening.

Pakhi refuses to come with him. She tells him that she shall come with Sameer. Once Agastya leaves, Pakhi starts crying thinking about the evidence that points toward Agastya. She gets an illusion of Agastya banging the door. He comes straight to her and asks how she can hide her pregnancy from him. He tells that he will do everything to give the best childhood to his child. Pakhi lashes out at him and tells him that she shall raise the child normally and not like a caged bird. Pakhi tries to go but Agastya holds her hand.

Out of illusion, Sameer tells Pakhi that he shall drop her at Agastya's house. Agastya shares with Daadi that he wishes to lead a normal and happy life with Pakhi. He is also keen to raise their child and give them everything. The nurse calls Agastya as Pakhi doesn't pick up the call. She tells him Pakhi is pregnant but Agastya is not able to hear her properly. Meanwhile, she cuts the call. Agastya waits for Pakhi's arrival. Naveli wishes Pakhi comes soon so she can eat. Agastya affirms that the wait is over and things shall be fine from now on.

