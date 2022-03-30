Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 30th March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi and Ishan team up to expose Agastya

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi returning for the dinner. Pakhi walks in all numb. Agastya asks the reason for her turning up so late and the lights went off. Pakhi screams and everyone gets paranoid. The fuse gets repaired and Pakhi appears. Agastya asks why she screamed to which Pakhi replied that she went to repair the fuse. Agastya threatens Sameer to stay quiet. Pakhi comes to save Sameer and tells Agastya that nothing will happen to her father in her presence.

At night, Pakhi calls Mohit and asks how to use that device. Pakhi doesn’t find any hidden camera in the room but treasures a strange device. When everyone is asleep, Pakhi steps out of the house. She leaves the ring in the hall. Pakhi meets Ishan. She learns that Ishan escaped from the hospital with the help of the nurse. Ishan told her that Yug is Agastya’s right hand and responsible for the attack on the wedding night. He further tells Pakhi to plan full-fledged if she is to confront Agastya. Pakhi thanks Ishan for stopping her from confronting Agastya promptly. Ishan asks her to give one more thought to the plan. Pakhi says she is adamant about bringing the evil truth of Agastya out in public.

Agastya looks out for Pakhi but finds her to be nowhere. He spots her in the kitchen eating chocolate. Pakhi asks him how he knew she was in the kitchen. Agastya tells he knows her too well. They both go upstairs. Mohit texts Pakhi if she found anything in the room. Pakhi sends the photo of the device to Mohit. Mohit informs her it is an eye scanner and suggests she scan Agastya’s eyes. Pakhi takes a selfie with Agastya to operate that device.

Also Read: Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi gets a shocker about Agastya