Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 30th May 2022, Written Update: Agastya tricks Meera

Today's episode begins with Agastya thinking that he outsmarted Meera. The episode flashes back to where Agastya waited for the camera to turn and then bring his laptop. He tricks Meera into thinking no camera can ever catch him. Pakhi returns home and Shanaya hugs her. Mona and Daadi get shocked seeing Pakhi's blouse torn. Pakhi gets emotional and hugs Daadi. Shanaya brings water for Pakhi. Pakhi tells Daadi that by god's grace, nothing wrong happened to her. Daadi and everyone sigh in relief.

Daadi asks Pakhi how she got saved. Pakhi tells a masked man saved her from Mantriji. Meera visits Agastya and he pretends to be in a coma. Yug shows her the video of Mantriji being beaten in the public. Meera asks Pakhi that what happened at Mantriji's place. Pakhi explains everything. Agastya thinks of giving Meera the worst time of her life. Pakhi gets emotional thinking about Sameer and Prema. She sleeps on the couch and Agastya comes to comfort her. Pakhi wakes up from a bad dream and visits Meera's room to find evidence.

Meera asks workers to be careful about the boxes. Agastya visits the factory in his masked avatar. Pakhi searches for evidence in Meera's room. Shanaya and she hide behind the bed when Yug enters the room. They escape as Yug leaves. Meera video calls Yug and lets him know that the deal is still on even after everything happened with Pakhi. Yug gets happy and tells her that they shall benefit in crores now. Meanwhile, Yug watches the masked man in the video call. He alerts Meera that there is someone in the factory.

Also Read: Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 27th May 2022, Written Update: Agastya rescues Pakhi