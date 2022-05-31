Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 31st May 2022, Written Update: Pakhi forgives Agastya

Today’s episode begins with Meera’s phone getting switched off and her wondering what Yug was trying to tell her. Yug thinks that there was someone in the factory. He tries to call every worker but there is no network in the factory. He calls Raghu and asks him to give the phone to Meera. Yug lets Meera know that there is someone in the factory. The workers start looking out for that man. Agastya successfully sets the consignment on fire. She calls Yug and gives him this news.

Yug reaches the factory and spots the masked man. He fights with him but the masked man manages to escape. A car comes and picks him up. Agastya notices that it is Pakhi who rescued him. Pakhi stops at a park and asks Agastya to remove his mask. Agastya removes his mask and hugs Pakhi. Pakhi lets him know that even on the day when he saved her from Mantriji, she was able to feel his eyes. Agastya apologizes to her for hiding his face as he just wanted to save her family.

Agastya tells Pakhi that he revived his memory through Meera’s act of setting him on fire. He assures Pakhi that he shall gift her happiness and her parents back. They reach home before Yug and Meera. Meera watches Pakhi sleeping and gets furious with her. Yug asks her to calm down as the property is going to be theirs in a week. Agastya tampers the camera and gets in his coma position. The next day, Daadi and Pakhi pray to God. Mona apologizes to her mother for going against her family. Daadi tells Pakhi that to defeat Meera, she needs to aim at her weakness.

