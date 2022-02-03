Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 3rd February 2022, Written Update: Agasthya decides to propose Pakhi

In today’s episode, Pakhi comes to the hall and sees it all decorated. She sees Agasthya and he proposes to her asking if she’ll marry him. Pakhi says yes and he hugs her. Agasthya wakes up and realises it was just a dream and decided to propose to her really as he can’t go on like this. Tanya comes to meet Pakhi and Pakhi thinks about Ishaan. She tells Tanya that she needs to go to the hospital and leaves. She calls Agasthya and tells him that she’s in the hospital. She sees Ishaan and asks him what is he doing here and he tells that he works here. He asks her what happened and she tells she had to cross-check if he was actually a doctor plus she had to get her dressing done.

Ishaan asks her how did she get to know he worked here and teases her of stalking him and takes her to do her dressing. Agasthya saves a kid from an accident and calls Dadi and tells that a mother was willing to save her child and gets emotional. He goes to the hospital. Pakhi and Ishaan drink coffee and Pakhi tells him that she and Agasthya are friends for 7 years. She asks him when are they meeting again. A man keeps an eye on her. A joker comes and entertains the kids at the hospital.

Tanya comes home and sees the man playing with her mentally retarded mom with a knife. She asks him to stop and he asks her how could she leave her alone. Agasthya meets Dadi and tells her that he’s proposing Pakhi. Agasthya asks Pakhi to meet him at the Kundan Castle. Tanya and Pakhi drink coffee and Pakhi tells she needs to leave and meet Agasthya. Tanya insists on her to stay and Pakhi asks her what’s wrong. The man comes to the cafe.

