Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 3rd June 2022, Written Update: Meera loses property ownership

Today’s episode begins with Meera fidgeting as she tried to sleep. She sees Agastya’s shadow and runs out of the room to find him. Agastya stands right in front of her and she gets frightened. Pakhi hides behind the sofa and throttles Meera’s neck with a dupatta. Meera shouts and calls Yug. Yug asks her to rest and tells her it is all in her mind. He is sure someone is behind all this. Mona suggests they conduct a Pooja. The next day, Yug gives good news to Meera.

Yug informs Meera that the lawyer has agreed to give them the property papers today itself. Meera gets elated and thanks Yug. She asks him how he managed to convince the lawyer. Yug replied that he is not as useless as Meera considers him. Meera hugs him happily. Yug asks Pakhi to accompany them to the lawyer. Pakhi visits Agastya and lets him know about this. Agastya asks Pakhi to implement plan B. Agastya hampers the AC wiring of the car and intoxicates Meera’s drinking water.

In the car, Pakhi tells Meera that one should drink water after they have eaten something oily or the spirit doesn’t leave them. Meera drinks the water. At the office, Meera feels dizzy. She sees Agastya’s ghost and gets paranoid. The lawyers laugh at her and Meera slaps them. The lawyers ask Yug to get her treated first. They refuse to sign any papers. Yug takes Meera home. Meera rests and Mona comes with a garland of lemon and chili. Meera rages at her and asks her to leave. Yug informs Meera that they didn’t get the sign on the papers. Pakhi prays for the wellness of her parents.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

