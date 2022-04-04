Fanaa– Ishq Mein Marjawan, 4th April 2022, Written Update: Pakhi saves Ishan from Agastya

Today’s episode begins with Agastya thunderstruck seeing Pakhi being shot. The bodyguards run behind the shooter. Pakhi gets conscious and pretends to be stunned looking at the blood. Agastya realizes it was a paint gun and someone just did it to threaten him. Agastya gets annoyed and wonders who must have done this. Back at home, Agastya asks Pakhi why she ran to buy the candyfloss when her life is at stake. He hugs her and tells her she is the most precious person in his life. Pakhi thinks to herself this is not love but sheer madness.

Agastya visits Daadi and rests on her lap. He tells how frightened he was when he saw Pakhi in that condition. Agastya wonders what if the bullet was real and Pakhi must have got critical. Daadi pacifies Agastya and tells him now he understood how it feels to lose his loved one. She tells him that maybe the incidents are trying to sign him that he should confess his crime. She adds that he won’t lose Pakhi by surrendering. Agastya refuses. He thinks of every possible person who could be doing this but he is not able to connect the dots.

The next day, Ishan meets Inspector Singh. He tells him how he and Pakhi have troubled Agastya that he shall soon surrender himself. At the same time, Agastya reaches the jail. As Ishan steps out, he strikes with Agastya. He runs and Agastya follows him. Ishan manages to escape but Agastya locks him in a warehouse. Pakhi gets to know about the situation and heads to rescue Ishan. She begs Dadi to allow her to go to the temple. The bodyguards assist Pakhi but she manages to fool them by turning into a biker. Pakhi punctures Agastya’s car and stops him from visiting Ishan’s house. Pakhi rescues Ishan from the warehouse. Agastya reaches Ishan’s home and finds him in a coma.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi gets a shocker about Agastya