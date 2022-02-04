Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 4th February 2022, Written Update: Pakhi confesses her love

In today’s episode, Pakhi meets Ishaan at the cafe and he asks her to have dinner with him. She tells him that she has to go meet Agasthya. He offers to drop her off. In the car, Ishaan asks her if she would take Agasthya’s permission to date. She tells him that she trusts him and his opinion will matter to her. He asks her if she likes someone and she says yes, but she’s unsure if he likes her back. Ishaan tells the person surely likes her. They reach the venue and she thanks him and leaves.

Pakhi walks and flowers fall on her from the helicopter above. She meets Agasthya and tells that this venue is great for his event. Agasthya tells he wants to tell her something. Pakhi tells the same and tells him that she’s never felt this before and asks him if things might change if she confesses. Agasthya thinks their friendship will turn into a relationship. She tells him that she’s in love with Ishaan and Agasthya feels shattered and keeps his ring back into the pocket. She tells him that Ishaan isn’t boring even though he’s a doctor and asks Agasthya if she can leave to have dinner with Ishaan and they can discuss whatever he wanted to the next day. Agasthya tells her that she can leave and cries.

Pakhi comes outside and sees Ishaan. He tells her that he was waiting for her. Agasthya runs and comes and sees them holding hands and getting into the car. Agasthya comes home and cries. Dadi consoles him. He goes to his room angrily. The hooded man comes there and apologises. Agasthya drags him into a secret room where there are videos of Pakhi. He tells he has lost Pakhi because of him and cries. Agasthya tells he needs to be punished with death and then strangled with chains.

Also Read: Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 3rd February 2022, Written Update: Agasthya decides to propose Pakhi