Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan, 5th April 2022, Written Update: Agastya attacks Ishan

Today’s episode begins with Agastya entering Ishan’s house. Agastya comes closer to him and senses something behind the curtain. Shubham and Pakhi fret. As Agastya is about to unleash the curtain, Shubham stops him and asks his purpose of visiting. Agastya tells he just came without any reason. Agastya pours water into a glass and drops it. He picks up the broken glass and pierces it into Ishan’s leg. Ishan does not scream. Agastya leaves all raged. Shubham brings the first-aid kit. Shubham lashes out at Pakhi and Ishan for their plan. Pakhi leaves wondering if bodyguards must be waiting for her.

At the temple, Mohit asks Pakhi about what is happening. Pakhi changes her attire and enters the temple. She prays to Durga Maa that she should punish Agastya for his crime. Pakhi also expresses that she is in a dilemma if she should take revenge on Agastya or not. Because if she does then she is putting the lives of her loved ones at stake. Agastya tells Yug that he cannot understand who the criminal is. Yug tells him that it is possible someone close to him must be doing this. Meanwhile, Pema also visits the temple. Pakhi wipes her tears as Pema calls her. Pakhi tells her she is in a problem. She informs Pema that someone in the office is deceiving (Agastya).

Pakhi asks her if she should reveal his truth or save the relations. Pema asks her to support the truth. Pema tells her how Durga Maa had to lift her weapons to kill the demon. Pakhi touches Durga Maa’s feet and a flower falls on her head. At home, Agastya asks Mona about her whereabouts. Dadiji tells Agastya that Mona was with her the entire day. Pakhi enters with Prasad. Agastya scolds her for leaving the house. Dadi pacifies him. She tells Pakhi not to mind Agastya’s anger. Pakhi thinks that she will definitely take her revenge.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

