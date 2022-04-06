Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 6th April 2022, Written Update: Pakhi attacks Agastya by injecting him

Today’s episode begins with Mohit calling Pakhi. Pakhi enters a corner where there are no cameras. Pakhi apologizes to Mohit for leaving the temple hurriedly and not being able to tell him anything. On the other hand, Agastya bursts his frustration in his secret camera room. He bangs the chair in angst and wonders who the person can be. Pakhi sees a secret door and wonders if this is the same door from where she hears the rustling sounds. Pakhi enters the room and finds shackles. She also finds a cloth with bloodstains.

Pakhi understands this is where her father was locked. She calls Ishan and tells him Shubham was right. She shouldn’t risk him and her loved ones as this fight is hers. Ishan pacifies Pakhi that it is his fight too as Agastya tortured him day and night. He insists that Pakhi not fight alone. Pakhi explains the plan and asks him to make everything quick as Agastya is very smart. Pakhi asks Ishan to have a word with Maya. Pakhi cooks food for Agastya. As he is about to have food, a delivery man knocks on the door to give him a parcel.

Agastya opens the parcel and a small needle pierces his throat. Agastya feels choked. Daadi, Mona, and Pakhi get paranoid. The doctor informs the family that this needle carries a concoction that is given to make someone unconscious. Agastya wonders if this is the same medicine he asked Maya to give to Ishan. Agastya doubts Maya and thinks she is the culprit. Shubham tells Ishan that it is getting riskier day by day. Pakhi tells Agastya that she is with him. She asks him if there is anything behind the cupboard, maybe a room or something. Agastya frets as Pakhi can never know about his secret room.

