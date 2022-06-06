Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 6th June 2022, Written Update: Meera arranges a holy ceremony

Today’s episode begins with Meera trying to sleep and suddenly the lights flicker. She sees Agastya everywhere. She screams and comes into the hall. Meera lets Yug know that she has locked the room as he suggested. Pakhi is shocked to see Yug at home. They visit Meera’s room and find Agastya to be nowhere. Meera tells Yug that the ghost is for real. Mona has a flashback where she visited the basement to find the broom. While finding the broom, she saw Agastya and thought it was his spirit. Pakhi and Agastya made Mona realise Agastya is alive.

Mona hugged Agastya and promised to be their ally in teaching Meera a lesson. Coming out of the flashback, Mona suggests Meera organize a Pooja to get rid of Agastya’s ghost. Yug tries to stop Meera but she becomes adamant. Pakhi makes arrangements for the Pooja. The next day, everyone gathers for Pooja. Panditji asks Meera to put the holy plate in Agastya’s room. As Meera is on her way to his room, the holy coconut bursts. Meera’s face gets painted with fake blood.

Meera gets paranoid and runs out of the house. Pakhi thanks Panditji for helping her out. Meera asks Panditji if there is any way they can get rid of the ghost. Panditji suggests she visit a lady who is an expert in casting ghosts away. Meera agrees and asks Panditji to call her that very moment. Panditji lets Meera know that it is not safe for her to be in the house for the next three hours. Agastya prepares his aunt from Haryana to act like the lady. Meera, Yug and Panditji leave for the office. Meanwhile, Pakhi, Mona, Naveli, and Shanaya proceed with the plan.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

