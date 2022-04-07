Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 7th April 2022, Written Update: Agastya decides to move abroad with Pakhi

Today’s episode begins with Agastya noticing Pakhi is not beside him. Agastya struggles to get out of bed but he cannot. Suddenly, he sees the shadow of a man walking. He somehow manages to pull himself out of the bed and he observes a man dressed just as the man he was chasing the other day. He tries to follow him but faints on the floor. The next day, Mona screams to Daadi and everyone as she sees Agastya lying on the floor. Everyone lifts Agastya. They observe blood drops scattered. Agastya where is Pakhi but nobody knows about her. Agastya follows the blood trail.

Everyone reaches that secret trapdoor. Everyone finds Pakhi locked in shackles. Agastya rescues her and everyone is shocked to see the note. Pakhi has a recap in her mind where she dressed as Ishan and left a blood trail with red ink. Later, someone calls Pakhi and informs her that Agastya is lying unconscious on road. They have shifted him to the city hospital and he needs Pakhi urgently. Pakhi does not inform anyone at home and leaves. On the way, Agastya kidnaps Pakhi. He tells her that they are moving abroad.

Pakhi gets a shocker. Ishan waits for Pakhi’s text. Pakhi and Agastya reach the airport. Pakhi tries her best to inform Ishan about it. When Pakhi texts, at the same time Ishan’s phone drops dead. Pakhi waits for Ishan to text. She heads to the cafeteria to buy coffee in a quest to call Ishan. But he doesn’t receive her call. So Pakhi dials Mohit and throws the phone away as Agastya taps her shoulder. Agastya asks why she is taking so much to order food. Pakhi asks him where they are going and when is the flight, hoping Mohit will understand everything on call.

