Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 7th February 2022, Written Update: Agasthya meets Ishaan at the hospital

In today’s episode, Agasthya strangles the hooded man and tells him he gave him everything, but still, he failed to do his work properly. He tells Agasthya that he did everything he asked for and kept an eye on Pakhi all the time. He tells he even pushed Ishaan down. Agasthya asks why did Ishaan come into her life and what is so good in him. Pakhi tells Ishaan that she is a stalker sometimes and asks him to follow her on social media. He tells he isn’t active on social media and tells he’ll follow her when he feels like doing so.

While eating, Pakhi coughs, and he gives her water. She tells she coughs after eating ice cream, and then Agasthya gets mad at her. Ishaan asks if Agasthya is possessive and she tells him that he cares a lot about her and he should meet him. Agasthya wonders how can Ishaan protect her as he does and how can he love her. Pakhi calls Agasthya and asks him to meet Ishaan. Agasthya tells yes he will and cuts the call and laughs. Agasthya’s sister and niece come to meet Agasthya but Dadi tells them to come tomorrow so they leave. Pakhi comes home and her family questions her about who dropped her. Agasthya breaks a glass and tells Pakhi will see his craziness now.

The next day, Ishaan goes to the hospital and the nurse tells that there’s a patient waiting for him. Ishaan tells he’s only a child specialist but the nurse informs him that the patient insists on seeing him only. Agasthya comes and shows Ishaan his hand. Ishaan tells the wound is deep and Agasthya says yes. Ishaan asks him how did he get hurt and tells he’ll do his dressing. Agasthya takes a knife.

