Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 7th June 2022, Written Update: The final chapter of Agastya’s vengeance

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi leaving to meet Daima. The ladies at home make the arrangements for the Pooja. Agastya makes Daima practice all her dialogues Daima tells him she can perform better than going through mundane scripts. Agastya fits a Bluetooth in her ear. She tells Agastya that she shall start laughing hard if she forgets the dialogues. Pakhi reaches there and asks Agastya if Daima will do her role properly or not. Agastya pacifies her and tells her they shall win this time. Pakhi’s eyes burn because of a particle and Agastya helps her with that.

Mohit arrives and lets Agastya know Meera has called one number the most frequently and its location is in Gurugram only. Agastya asks him to find the CCTV footage of the area. Mohit asks Pakhi if she and Agastya shall get together after the revenge is taken from Meera. Pakhi leaves ignoring him. Meera asks Panditji if she shall get rid of Agastya’s ghost today. Panditji tells her to be alone with that lady. Meera asks Yug to shift everyone at home to Pakhi’s old house. Naveli wonders about Pakhi and gets worried as she doesn’t arrive. Yug arrives and asks them to pack their bags.

Yug asks about Pakhi and she somehow manages to reach on time. Agastya hands Daima all the necessary accessories for the Pooja. He asks her to place Meera on a particular aasan. Meera reaches home with Panditji in the night. Daima is all ready to scare Meera. She asks Meera to enter the sindoor rekha and sit on the aasan. Meera touches her feet and requests her to free her from Agastya’s spirit. Daima kicks her and starts her mantras and shlokas. Agastya and Pakhi get impressed seeing her performance. The objects in the house start moving. Meera is stunned to see Agastya.

