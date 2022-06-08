Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Meera and Yug get arrested

Today’s episode begins with Daayma doing the rituals and Agastya appears. Meera gets paranoid and asks Daayma to save her from Agastya. She asks Meera to not step out of the sindoor rekha. Agastya proceeds toward Meera. Meera gets frightened and steps out of the border. Daayma tells her that she committed a sin by stepping out of the border. Meera steps in and asks Daayma to save her. Meera’s dress catches fire. Agastya tells Meera that he shall kill her the same way she tried to kill him.

Yug asks everyone about Pakhi. Naveli lets him know Pakhi’s health is not fine. Yug enters Pakhi’s room anyway and finds her resting. Shanaya requests him to let her sleep. Shanaya recalls how she arranged a lookalike of Pakhi. Pakhi enjoys seeing Meera’s condition from the control room. She lifts the trident with the help of her device. The trident moves towards Meera. Daayma asks Meera to confess all her crimes or she won’t be spared by Agastya. Meera confesses all her crimes. She also lets Agastya know about Pakhi’s parents.

The police arrive and arrest Meera. Mohit leaves with the police to rescue Prema and Sameer. Agastya asks Pakhi to visit her house and get Yug arrested. Agastya reaches the warehouse to rescue Pakhi’s parents. He fights with goons and frees Prema and Sameer. At home, the police come and arrest Yug. Yug and Meera come face to face. Pakhi gets emotional seeing her parents. Daadi hugs Agastya and forgives him for everything. Meera snatches the gun from the policeman. She asks everyone to move away. She holds Pakhi and points a gun at her. Meera affirms that she shall kill Pakhi as she doesn’t deserve to live.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 7th June 2022, Written Update: The final chapter of Agastya’s vengeance