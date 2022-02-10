Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 9th February 2022, Written Update: Agasthya shoots himself

In today’s episode, Natasha gets shocked looking at Pakhi’s photos and videos on the screen and tells Agasthya that this is madness and Pakhi will hate him if she gets to know him. Pakhi finishes setting up the decor. Singhania comes and thanks Pakhi for getting Agasthya as the chief guest. Pakhi tells him that Agasthya’s her friend. Natasha tries to run but he makes her fall by throwing pebbles at her path. Ishaan texts Pakhi that she looks like a mango. Pakhi turns back and sees him standing behind and he tells her that he got her coffee. The hooded man calls Tanya and asks her to do as he does.

Pakhi asks Ishaan to help her with her work. Ishaan asks. Tanya loosens the screws and the steel decorations fall on Ishaan and he gets injured. Pakhi screams for help and calls Tanya and asks her to book an ambulance. Agasthya looks at them through the CCTV footage. He calls Pakhi and she informs him that Ishaan got injured. Agasthya asks if he should come and she tells no. Agasthya fumes with anger and shoots himself on his arm. Pakhi hears the noise and asks him what happened and panics. Dadi and Naveli rush in to see and Pakhi yells over the call and asks what happened.

Dadi tells Pakhi that Agasthya shot himself by mistake while cleaning his guns. Pakhi cries and asks if he’s fine. Ishaan asks Pakhi to go to Agasthya. Pakhi asks Tanya to take care of him and leaves. Tanya and Ishaan leave the hospital and Tanya apologizes to him. She tries to tell him the truth but doesn’t. Pakhi reaches and ties a bandage around his wound and asks Dadi where the ambulance is. Dadi it’s on the way. Pakhi tells Agasthya that nothing will happen to him. Agasthya smiles and tells now that she’s here, nothing will happen to him.

Also Read: Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 7th February 2022, Written Update: Agasthya meets Ishaan at the hospital