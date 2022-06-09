Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 9th June 2022, Written Update: Agastya wants divorce from Pakhi

Today’s episode begins with Meera holding Pakhi captive and asking the police to move away. A policeman lifts his gun but Meera threatens him to pull back. In haste, Meera fires a bullet and hits Yug’s leg. Meera calls him useless. Agastya tells Pakhi that their bond is strong and no one can break it. Agastya tries to make Pakhi remember the thread he tied on her hand. Pakhi understands Agastya’s code language and pushes Meera. She loosens the thread in front of Meera. The cracker bursts and Meera drops her gun.

The police arrest Meera and put her in jail for life. Agastya pacifies Yug and tells him he shall free him soon. Pakhi and Agastya hug each other. Daadi gets emotional and they hug her. Prema, Sameer, and Shanaya leave for home. Agastya asks Pakhi to be with her parents at the moment. Daadi tells Pakhi that after everything she suffered, she won’t force her to stay with Agastya. Pakhi and Agastya mourn in silence as they separate their ways. Pakhi is in turmoil about whether to be with Agastya or not.

Prema tells Pakhi that they have forgiven Agastya. Agastya tells Daadi that he cannot stay with Pakhi after his wrongdoings. Agastya asks Daadi to support him in his decision. The next day, Pakhi gets a call from Naveli and she reaches Raichand mansion. Pakhi is shocked to see Agastya has signed the divorce papers. Agastya and Daadi have already left for the airport. Pakhi follows them on her bike. She shouts at Agastya and asks him to stop the car. Agastya gets an illusion that Pakhi is asking him to stay and not leave. Out of the illusion, Pakhi pulls Agastya out of the car. She tells Agastya that she is ready for divorce.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 8th June 2022, Written Update: Meera and Yug get arrested