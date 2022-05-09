Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 9th May 2022, Written Update: Bulbul punishes Meera for torturing Agastya

Today’s episode begins with Meera asking Bulbul to dismiss with her burnt face. Daadi and Naveli take Bulbul to her room. Bulbul reveals how great she is doing makeup that nobody can make out her identity. Naveli expresses to Daadi that she is very skeptical of Bulbul being of any help to them. Daadi asks Naveli to trust her. Bulbul helps Pema in doing chores. Bulbul dances and cleans the house. The mop collides with Meera’s face and she goes into her room angrily. The nurse tries to feed Agastya but he refuses.

Bulbul asks the nurse to leave as she will feed Agastya. Agastya recalls his best friend's voice and asks her to lift her veil. Bulbul expresses that she cannot as this is her attire. Agastya insists she do so and Bulbul lifts her veil. Daadi watches them from a distance and gets happy seeing their chemistry. Meera and Yug ask their client to conduct the function at their home as they shall get top-notch service. The client agrees and wishes luck to Meera. Agastya asks Bulbul to play with him. They play catch-catch with the ball.

Meera reaches home and Agastya breaks the vase with his ball. Meera lashes out at him and Bulbul hides. Meera slaps Agastya and lifts a stick to beat him. Daadi comes and tries to stop Meera but she asks her to leave. Meera beats Agastya all blue. Bulbul gets raged and decides to take revenge from Meera. At luncheon, Bulbul brings a plate full of chilli powder and fans it towards Meera’s face. Meera’s eyes burn and she slaps Mona by mistake. Bulbul goes into her room and laughs remembering Meera’s situation. She gets a call from Kartik informing her that the location of her performance has changed.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

