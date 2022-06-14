Fanaa - Ishq Mejn Marjawan, 14th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi fulfills her promise

Today's episode begins with Pakhi thinking it is fun to tease Agastya. Pakhi enters her room and is shocked to see her suitcase opened. She sees a man running from their room. She screams and asks who is there in the room. Agastya comes and Pakhi explains to him that she saw someone in the room. Agastya calms her down and tells her someone must have come to steal from their room. Later, in the evening they all sit for dinner. Agastya asks Prema how she met Sameer.

Prema narrates an interesting story about their love life. She lets Agastya know that her father was against Sameer as he had a big forehead. So to win his trust, he changed his hairstyle. Agastya tells Pakhi that he fulfilled his promise. He smirks at Pakhi for not sticking up to her promise. Pakhi tells everyone that she shall come in a while. Agastya keeps looking for her everywhere but he seems to find Pakhi nowhere. Pakhi calls him fretting and asks him to come to the poolside.

Agastya gets paranoid and searches for her. Pakhi surprises him. She tells Agastya that she loves Agastya more than just those mere three words. She turns Agastya and makes him see LEDs reading 'I love you'. Pakhi and Agastya get intimate. They dance and enjoy their time. In the room, they again get intimate and sleep. At midnight, Pakhi sees a man peeping into their room. Pakhi tries to chase him. She throws a blanket on him and catches him. The man tells he just came to switch off the lights.

Agastya asks the manager to take action against the man. In the morning, they all play the passing the parcel game. As a form of punishment, Mona lashes out at her friend and defends Naveli. Prema expresses her love for Sameer. Sameer also does the same but in a filmy manner. Pakhi runs and Agastya tries to catch her. Agastya falls because of a rope pulled by that secret man. He gets injured.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

