Fanna – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Pakhi gets herself kidnapped

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi talking with Agastya about being at the airport and Mohit understands what she is trying to convey. On the other hand, Yug watches someone dressed as Ishan coming out of the home. He stops him but the man manages to run away. Yug catches him and finds it is Shubham. Shubham asks him who is he and why he is spying. Yug tells him that is none of his concern and he knows Ishan is not in a coma. Shubham alerts Ishan that his way is clear. As Yug is about to check on Ishan, he learns that Inspector Singh managed to run away.

Sameer asks Daadi about Pakhi and Agastya. Daadi tells him umpteen times that she doesn’t know about their whereabouts. Sameer gets paranoid. Pakhi tells Agastya that she shall wait for him on the other side. Yug tries to call Agastya but his phone rolls on the scanning machine. Agastya receives his call and learns that Ishan is not in coma and Inspector Singh managed to escape. Agastya stands shell shocked. And as the call ends, he looks for Pakhi but finds her to be nowhere.

Yug heads to find Singh and Ishan. While hunting for them, he finds Mohit on his way trying to call Pakhi. Yug stops him and asks how he is talking Pakhi. Mohit creates a drama of his own and saves himself from Yug. Pakhi manages to escape clad in hijab. Agastya almost sees her but she flees. An advocate informs Daadi that Agastya’s stepmother is free of all charges. Mona worries that this lady shall come with her son and invade their house. Mohit comes and rescues Pakhi. Pakhi explains everything and tells Mohit that they need to leave for Malikpur.

