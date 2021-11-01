Gattimela, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Vikranth ties a mangalsutra to Aarti

In today’s episode, Amulya looks at Vedanth’s name on her hand and smiles. Vedanth comes and tells Amulya that her name is written on his heart, and hence, cannot be removed at all. Amulya tells there's only one day for their “gattimela”. They both reminisce about their dating life. Aarti tells Parimala that because they spoke about the marriage, her mangalsutra fell and she says that Vikranth might die if the marriage takes place. Parimala tells her that she’ll call her guru next morning to find a solution for this.

Vikranth comes in and asks them why they’re in tension. Parimala tells him that Aarti’s mangalsutra fell down and he ties her mangalsutra again. Vikranth tells Aarti to cheer up as it’s her sister’s wedding. Parimala leaves and Vikranth tells Aarti that he bought a new mangalsutra for her and ties that. Vikranth gets a call from Vedanth and leaves. Sarthak comes into the room and Aarti wonders if she should tell him the truth or not, and decides to not tell him because he won’t give her a solution. Sarthak recalls what Vikranth had said about the marriage having obstacles, and hence, Sarthak decides to keep an eye out for Aarti and her sadness.

Next morning, Amulya waits for Vedanth in the garden and he comes and kisses her cheek. Vedanth tells Amulya that he has a surprise and asks her to guess. Vikranth and Dhruva enter the garden as well and Amulya asks them to reveal the surprise. Vikranth tells her to wait for 30 minutes. Amulya tells she’ll go get her friend. Aarti comes and tells Parimala that after yesterday’s incident, things won’t go well. Parimala tells her to not talk like that and informs her that the guru is on the way and tells Aarti to keep this matter between them only.

