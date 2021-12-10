Gattimela, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Vikranth returns home

In today’s episode, Vikranth tells Dhruva that Suhasini might know about Vedanth’s childhood photo which will lead them to their real mother. Vikranth tells Ajji might know about it. Aarti comes and Dhruva cuts the call and informs her that Vikranth will come back. Aarti thinks Amulya must’ve sent Vikranth out of station purposely. Suhasini gives a head massage to Aadya and Sarthak offers to do it. Aadya says only when a mother touches your head, it feels calm. Dhruva presses Ajji’s legs. Ajji asks if Dhruva wants something from her.

Dhruva shows the old photo and Ajji asks where he got it from. Dhruva says he got it from the store room and asks about the other woman who’s face isn’t visible. Ajji says it’s her daughter. Dhruva asks if it’s her own daughter. Ajji remembers Vedanth telling her not to bring the past. Ajji says it’s her niece and has lost contact with their family. Aarti calls Vikranth and tells him to return home the next day. Vikranth laughs and says he’ll come. Aarti mentions she’s missing him a lot. Vikranth comes home and shouts at everyone to come. He tells them he wanted to announce his arrival and gives everyone their gifts.

Everyone finds a matchbox with sand in it and glare at him angrily. He laughs at them and Aarti walks off angrily. Vikranth goes to his room and Aarti scolds him for coming back late. Aarti asks Vikranth to tell the truth about where he was as she knows he didn’t visit the company franchise. Vikranth assures her that he stayed back for work. Amulya comes and asks what happened. Aarti tells her to stay out of their matter. Vicky thinks Aarti is treating Amulya different nowadays. Amulya agrees and leaves.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

