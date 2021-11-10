Gattimela, 10 November 2021, Written Update: Vedanth and Amulya make a royal entry

In today’s episode, Vikranth tells he knows everything that Suhasini has done and reminds her that it’s Amulya who’s going to be entering the house the next day and she can’t fool her like Aarti. Suhasini raises her voice against Vikranth and he stops her and leaves. Suhasini tells herself that she will openly do her tasks with more effect. Amulya goes to Vedanth and asks him why is he so impatient that he cannot wait another night without meeting her.

Vedanth takes her aside and tells her she can have the alcohol and scolds him how much ever she wants. Amulya says she can scold without getting drunk, as if she gets drunk she’ll talk all sweet about him. Vedanth provokes her and she scolds him continuously. Vedanth puts his hand on her mouth to stop her and Amulya still continues scolding him. Vedanth asks why she scolds so much, she tells him that she did it because it’s her last time as after the marriage she will have to give respect to her husband. Vedanth pulls Amulya towards him and kisses her forehead.

Next morning, on the marriage day, the pandit starts the chanting and Aarti signals Parimala to stop the wedding. Vedanth comes to the mantap and Aadya goes to bring Amulya. Amulya enters the mantap with her siblings fanning her and sits. Vedanth tells her that he reeks to arrange the entry just as she wished. Amulya tells that she would’ve never found a more caring husband like him. Parimala signals Aarti to wait and the pandit starts with the rituals.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

