Gattimela, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Parimala stops Amulya from marrying Vedanth

In today’s episode, the marriage rituals start and Aarti gets anxious. The rest of the family feels happy. The pooja gets over and the pandit tells Amulya’s family to get her dressed in the marriage saree. Parimala wonders she still has time to stop the wedding. In the room, Amulya gets ready and Parimala sees Amulya wearing bangles and necklace and hallucinates Aarti’s bangles and her necklaces and mangalsutra falling off. Parimala imagines Aarti in a white saree like a widow and Amulya tells Parimala she’s ready.

Everyone waits for Amulya to come and Aadya goes to call her. Sarthak goes to get Amulya as well and Aadya tells him that Parimala and Amulya aren’t responding. Suhasini wonders there’s nothing bigger than emotional blackmail. Parimala tells Amulya that she doesn’t want Amulya to marry Vedanth. Amulya asks her to stop joking and Parimala tells she isn’t joking because if Amulya goes to Vedanth’s house, his entire family will die. Sarthak overhears that. Pandit tells it's getting late and Vedanth gets up. Manjunath and Adithi tell Amulya to open the door. Amulya tells Parimala to open and Amulya also tells her to open. Sarthak takes Vikranth aside and tells him that Aarti was worried for Vikranth’s throughout the wedding. Vikranth recalls all the time she was worried for him.

Vikranth tells Sarthak that they should get the priest who had come there before. Vedanth calls Amulya to come out. Vikranth tells the priest has come here and tells Parimala to open the door. Parimala gets shocked and opens the door. Everyone goes inside the room and Vikranth tells the priest that Parimala is worried for the future and asks Ajji to get a jataka of the couple. Ajji gives the jataka to the priest and he reads it.

