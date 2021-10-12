Gattimela, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Vedanth reaches the location

In today’s episode, Vikrant gets a call back from his friend and he tells the location of the phone is in a town called Manchanbele, in the outskirts of Bengaluru. Vikrant leaves to Manchanbele with his friend; Kanta and Vedanth leave separately as Dhruva thinks it’s a better idea, and stays back to keep a watch on Suhasini. Suhasini sees Dhruva and Kanta talking and decides to call the goons to shift Amulya. The police enquire how the marriage happened even though they came from different backgrounds and asked if everyone was okay with the marriage.

Suhasini goes into her room and Dhruva follows her and makes sure she doesn’t call anyone. Dhruva taunts her by telling Suhasini that he thinks she is behind the kidnapping and Suhasini tells him that he’s wrong. Suhasini calls the goons but Dhruva comes into the dining area too. Vedanth and Kanta reach the exact location and they call Vikrant and he guides them. Vedanth’s mother feels his presence around her and Amulya tells her that her rope has been untied and they should escape from there soon. Kanta asks Vedanth to not loose hope and now they’re closer than ever. Suhasini goes to the bathroom to call and Dhruva follows her but Suhasini is unable to reach them.

Vedanth finds a sim card and Amulya’s bracelet and wonders if they had known they were coming beforehand. Kanta thinks they must’ve shifted her. Anjali wonders if Amulya left the anklet behind on purpose, and if their plan is to stop the marriage. Anjali calls Vedanth and Vedanth tells her that he found Amulya’s bracelet. Anjali’s instincts tell that she’s leaving clues behind.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

