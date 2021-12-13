Gattimela, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Suhasini loses her signing authority

In today’s episode, Vikranth apologises to Amulya for Aarti’s behaviour. Amulya tells it’s fine because she’s her sister. Amulya tells Vikranth that Aarti felt bad that he wasn’t there with her and loves him a lot. Aarti overhears them and apologises to both of them. Vikranth tells the sisters duo is deadly. Next morning, the Vashishta brothers sit and read newspapers. Dhruva asks Vikranth if he found out everything in their hometown. Vikranth tells he found a man who only told him things about their family which he couldn’t understand properly.

Vedanth asks them what they’re talking about and Dhruva tells they’re thinking of opening their business branch in their town. Dhruva tells Suhasini is misusing the business money. Vedanth finds the room messy and scolds Amulya. Amulya tells him to stand by his words as he gave permission to change his room. Vedanth tells her he didn’t mean to change the room into a store room. They playfully argue and Amulya manipulates him into putting a lipstick on her as a challenge. Amulya doesn’t let him apply and escapes. Aarti asks Sarthak if he’s disappointed in her as she can’t conceive and she can’t provide the change of being parents. She asks him if he still wants to be with her.

Vedanth and Amulya overhear this. He tells her that there isn’t a need for children, and he has no guilt too. He says he’s happy with her and she’s only a child for him. Vedanth hugs Sarthak and thanks him for being such a great husband. Suhasini stands annoyed in the balcony and Vikranth comes and tells her that she won’t be able to misuse any money now as she has no signing authority over business documents. Suhasini tells him he’s crossing a limit. Vedanth decides to not focus on Amulya during his work.

