Gattimela, 14 October 2021, Written Update: Parimala consoles Amulya

In today’s episode, it’s the morning of the wedding day and Parimala is packing her clothes from an hour. Manjunath tells him that the kids are teasing him. Everyone gets ready to leave but Amulya goes back to her room and feels emotional and reminisces about her days there. Vedanth looks at their engagement photos and is happy about his marriage and the fact that he will get to share the bed, his time, the quilt and everything with her.

Parimala goes to Amulya and consoles Amulya, who tells Parimala how minute things also made her happy here and now she has to leave all of this behind and Parimala tells her that she can always come back and console her. Parimala, Amulya, Adithi, Anjali have a group hug and Manjunath comes in and Amulya hugs him too. Vedanth keeps fantasising and Aadya comes in and asks what he is doing and why he isn’t ready yet. Vedanth stammers and tells her he’s ready and Aadya teases him after looking at Amulya’s photo in his phone.

Parimala and Manjunath get nostalgic about Amulya’s childhood and memories associated with the house. Parimala hugs Amulya and starts crying, and everyone tears up as she will be leaving after marriage and everyone come together for a hug.

Stay tuned to know more.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read:Gattimela, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Amulya is safe