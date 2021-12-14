Gattimela, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Vikranth brings Vaidehi to the office

In today’s episode, Vaidehi wanders around in the streets. She sees Vedanth’s photo on the billboard and thinks her kids might be around. Vedanth sees Amulya’s video on the laptop and closes it. He thinks about their moments in his office. Vedanth calls Amulya and tells her to come to work. Amulya tells him she’ll assist him from the house itself. Vedanth tells her that he can’t focus without her.

Vikranth gets the call from a detective agency and he tells him that they can’t find the lady without any clues and they’ll need more time. Vikranth saves Vaidehi from running into a car. Vikranth asks what she’s doing there. Aarti asks Suhasini to select the sarees. Suhasini taunts her by telling her to ask Amulya. Suhasini tells Aarti that she trusted her but she keeps talking to Amulya even if she knows Amulya might cause danger to Vikranth and leave. Vikranth gives Vaidehi water. Vikranth tells Sarthak that she’s the same woman he met in their town.

Vikranth asks why she’s here and Vaidehi tells she came in search of someone. Vikranth tells her to stay with them. Vaidehi tells she’ll find work. Vikranth tells her to work in their office and tells her to sit in the car. Vaidehi thinks about their childhood. They reach the office and Vikranth takes her in. Amulya comes and talks to Aarti, who thinks if Suhasini is right or Amulya. Vaidehi thinks of telling the truth to her children.

