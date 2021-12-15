Gattimela, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Vedanth slaps Vikranth due to Suhasini

In today’s episode, Sarthak tells Vikranth that he took a wrong decision by bringing Vaidehi to the office. Vikranth tells Vaidehi to wait while he talks to Vedanth. Vikranth tells Vedanth that the same woman he met in their hometown is in Bengaluru and asks Vedanth if they can offer any work to her. Vedanth denies as he can’t give work to someone old like her as he won’t feel nice if someone that respectable works under him. Vedanth tells him to give her a job under Suhasini Foundation. Vikranth tells she won’t be comfortable. Vedanth denies and Vikranth convinces him to meet her once at least.

Vedanth goes out to meet Vaidehi and gets emotional looking at her. Vaidehi feels emotional and reminisces about his childhood. Vedanth goes towards her and asks her name. Vaidehi tells her name is Vaijayanti. Vedanth agrees to give her a job. Vaidehi gets emotional and Vikranth tells her to not worry and tells her he’ll assign work for her soon and leaves. Suhasini calls Vedanth and asks him for Rs 3 lakh as she wants to but a property under his name. Vedanth asks her why she’s asking him since she has the signing authority over papers. Suhasini tells him that Vikranth canceled her signing authority. Vedanth gets angry.

Suhasini tells him that it’s fine since she’s his stepmother and manipulates him. Suhasini tells his siblings don’t treat her like their own. Vedanth assures her that he’ll take to Vikranth and tells he’ll transfer the money. Suhasini tells herself that she’ll bring a rift between Vedanth and Vikranth. Vedanth confronts Vikranth and Vikranth tells he doesn’t know what Suhasini did. Vedanth slaps him and tells him to not talk about their mother like that. Vaidehi and Vikranth gets upset. Vedanth warns him to not talk like that and leaves. Vaidehi thinks Vedanth won’t believe if she’ll tell the truth.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

