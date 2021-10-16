Gattimela, 15th October 2021, Written Update: Suhasini plots to stop the wedding

In today’s episode, Manjunath is emotional about Priya leaving the house and everyone there starts crying and Parimala tells that they need to leave now as they’re running late. Vedanth asks the chauffeur if he has sent a vehicle to escort Amulya’s family to the hall and he says 'Yes'. Aadya tells that Vedanth has changed a lot since he has been engaged to Amulya and Ajji asks if her luggage has been kept in the car. The chauffeur comes and tells Suhasini that he has lied to Vedanth about escorting Amulya just like she had asked him to and Suhasini gives him cash. Aarti sees Suhasini doing this and Suhasini tells her to not misunderstand her and she is doing this for the family’s well-being.

Kanta comes and gives Suhasini Vedanth’s phone since he had forgotten it in the house. Amulya’s family waits for the car and Amulya calls Vedanth to ask where the car is since it’s getting late to go for the venue, but Suhasini picks up and tells her to put it in her own money and come by cab and taunts her for being “middle class”. Amulya tells Suhasini to not bring in the “class” matter and her family can afford a vehicle themselves. Amulya tells her family that the car will be late so they should go in an auto to be there on time to welcome the groom’s family. Vedanth and his family reach the venue and they wait for the bride’s family to come. Vedanth tells Vikranth to call the chauffeur and ask where he is and Vikranth is suspicious of the way the chauffeur answers.