Gattimela, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Aarti and Amulya get into a war of words

In today’s episode, Suhasini calls Sarthak and asks what are Vikranth and Vedanth doing as she wanted to speak with them. Sarthak tells her to not call Vikranth as Vedanth slapped Vikranth. Aarti comes to the terrace and Suhasini exclaims why did Vedanth slap Vikranth in front of everyone. Aarti asks Suhasini what happened. Suhasini tells Vedanth slapped Vikranth in the office and says if Vedanth slapped Vikranth in front of everyone, then he might do anything he wants. She says she didn’t expect Vedanth to get physical and leaves.

Aarti feels distressed. Dhruva tells Sarthak that Vedanth was wrong. Sarthak tells in the end they’re both one team only. Dhruva also agrees. Amulya comes and tells Aarti to sign the admission form. Aarti glares at her and throws the admission form. Amulya asks her what happened. Aarti tells Amulya to not decide everything for her and tells her that she and Vikranth aren’t pawns. She tells Amulya that Vedanth slapped Vikranth. Amulya is shocked and says she didn’t know and this was wrong. Amulya tells her that Vikranth is always going to be her brother-in-law and tells she will ask Vedanth. Aarti tells her to not act innocent and blames her for Vedanth’s changes.

Parimala comes to their house and surprises them. Vikranth thinks Vedanth won’t be able to digest Suhasini’s truth. Vaidehi decides to leave as she can’t get caught by Suhasini. Parimala asks them if they’re fine and Amulya assures her they’re fine. Ajji and Aadya welcome Parimala. Parimala tells she had a dream about the sisters fighting so she came to check up on them. Vikranth tells Vaidehi that Vedanth is a nice person and Vaidehi says they’re a beautiful duo. Parimala asks Aarti what happened.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

