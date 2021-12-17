Gattimela, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Aarti projects her anger on Amulya

In today’s episode, Kanta comes to Vedanth’s chamber and asks him to sign the papers as Vikranth refused to do so without his permission. Vedanth calls Vikranth to his chamber. Vikranth opens the door and asks if he can come in. Vedanth asks why he’s asking permission. Vikranth tells it’s because Vedanth has never slapped him before. Vedanth tells him he doesn’t need to take his approval all the time. Vikranth says he tried to take a decision alone but Vedanth ended up slapping him and hence he has decided to take his permission all the time. Vedanth hugs Vikranth and Vaidehi rejoices seeing them.

Aarti says Meera always takes Amulya’s side. Meera says it’s not like that. Aarti tells Meera never understood her problems. Meera tells how can she only favour one daughter. Vedanth apologises to Vikranth. Vedanth says he didn’t like how Vikranth spoke about Suhasini. Vedanth spots Vaidehi at his door. Amulya takes Aarti’s hand and tells her they’ll drop Parimala till the gate. Aarti goes to her room and Amulya tells Parimala that Aarti’s head was hurting and so she left. Meera says she can understand something is wrong with them and tells her to stay strong.

Vaidehi sees Dhruva and reminisces about his childhood. Vikranth sees Vaidehi and asks her if there’s someone named Dhruva is her house too. Vaidehi says yes. Dhruva asks Vikranth who is she? Vikranth tells Dhruva that she’s from their hometown and will be working in their office. Vedanth asks Vaidehi if he can assign her cooking job. Vaidehi agrees. Dhruva tells she can stay in their office guest room. Aarti and Amulya argue about Vedanth slapping Vikranth. Amulya called Vedanth to clarify and Vikranth picks up and tells that these things keep happening between brothers. Vedanth tells her to not interfere between the brothers as they love each other very much.

