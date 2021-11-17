Gattimela, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Crazy Star Ravichandran attends Vedanth & Amulya’s reception

In today’s episode, Ravichandran exits the car and enters the marriage hall. Vikranth greets Ravichandran and takes him towards the stage. The singer sings a song for the reception. Vikranth tells Dhruva that he wanted to tell Amulya about Suhasini but Vedanth is here. Dhruva says it’s okay and Vikranth tells it isn’t and even he knows Dhruva wants the truth to be out. Dhruva agrees and tells he is angry at Suhasini for plotting things against the marriage and creating so much drama.

Vikranth tells he is waiting for the day Amulya will get to know the truth and tells Dhruva that they need to change Vedanth’s emotion towards Suhasini. Dhruva tells she is just with Vedanth for money and Vikranth tells they need to stop Suhasini before it’s too late. Ravichandran watches the two brothers discussing. The singer sings another song and everyone claps in the end for her beautiful performance. Vedanth tells Amulya there’s another surprise and Ravichandran comes on the stage. Vedanth and Amulya touch his feet to take blessings and Ravichandran congratulates them. Vedanth gets up but Amulya is still bending and Ravichandran calls her “bahari” and tells her to get up. He asks Amulya why everyone calls her “rowdy baby” and she stutters to answer.

Ravichandran tells she doesn’t need to be shy of it and tells her to be confident. Amulya tells she can’t talk due to the excitement and Ravichandran tells her it’s okay since even he is a bit crazy. Shivani asks Ravichandran what’s the gift for the couple. Ravichandran invites Vilas, an international speed painter. Villas draws Radha Krishna’s painting and everyone gives a standing ovation. Ravichandran tells this was the wedding gift and Amulya-Vedanth thank the guests for coming.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Gattimela, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Amulya and Vedanth’s reception