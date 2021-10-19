Gattimela, 19 October 2021, Written Update: Amulya and Vedanth’s romance

In today’s episode, Vikranth teases Amulya and Vedanth and they both chase him. Dhruva comes and asks Kanta why the car didn’t reach Amulya’s house to pick her up and Kanta tells he didn’t make a mistake. Amulya and Vikranth run towards Aarti and Vikranth tells her to save him. Aarti tells him that she’s been trying to save him from Amulya metaphorically and tells Amulya to let it go. Suhasini tells Aarti to talk to Amulya directly about ending this marriage and she tells Suhasini it’s not easy.

Vedanth shows Amulya’s family their room and pulls Amulya towards him and she tells him that others might see, he says he doesn’t care. Adithi walks back and forth in front of Dhruva but he ignores her, she asks him why he’s ignoring her. Dhruva asks why he should see her and Adithi tells him about the party’s night and Dhruva wonders if he confessed to her. Adithi tells him to quit acting and tells she loves him too. Dhruva tells he cannot remember that night and walks off.

Vikranth and Aadya come to Vedanth and ask what he’s doing near Amulya’s room and Vedanth tells he was helping them adjust. Vikranth tells him to go get ready and he will help Amulya’s family as he is officially their son-in-law. Vedanth tells he will come later. Aadya goes behind Vedanth and catches Amulya hiding behind him and they both feel embarrassed. Aadya taunts them both and reminds them of the times they’ve done this before. Vikranth teases them both and Aadya takes Vedanth to get ready. Vikranth takes Amulya to help her family. Aarti thinks about the consequences of this marriage.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

