Gattimela, 1st October 2021, Written Update: Adithi vows to stop Amulya’s wedding

In today’s episode, Adithi tells Dhruva that she loves him too. Aadya finds Sarthak and asks him where the girls are? Sarthak denies that there aren’t any girls and tells the officer (Aadya) that he loves his wife too much and he doesn’t care about any other girl. Aadya feels flattered about this and reveals her identity. Kantha sees Sarthak hugging that officer. Manjunath leaves his house to bring Amulya back home since it’s late.

Next morning, Amulya tells his father she will go to the tailor and Adithi comes and tells she will go, and they playfully argue.

Aarti, on the other hand, is worried that it’s time for marriage and Amulya cannot come to her house and ruin things and since she is the daughter-in-law, she should worry about it and stop the wedding. She also fears that her parents’ might get hurt upon learning that she is the reason the marriage might stop, but then concludes telling that it’s the right thing to do. Back at Amulya’s place while the family keeps talking, Amulya goes to hug Parimala and she squeals in pain and tells them that it’s because of work.

Aadya comes into Vedanth’s rooms and tells him to hurry up and he tells her he will take time. Vikranth and Dhruva come into the room and try to take Vedanth’s side, but Aadya threatens them all and pulls Vedanth out of the room. Vikranth and Dhruva start laughing, and Vedanth stares at them and they all laugh. Amulya’s bike stops on the way.

To know more, stay tuned.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Gattimela, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Dhruva confesses his love to Adithi