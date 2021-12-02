Gattimela, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Vaidehi stops Vedanth’s shraadha karya

In today’s episode, Vedanth goes to finish the ritual to the beach. Vaidehi reaches the beach and sees Vedanth. She drops the ritual items from Vedanth’s hand by bumping into him. Vedanth wonders who the lady is. The purohit tells his parents didn’t want the ritual to get finished. Vikranth and Dhruva come towards Vedanth and ask him what he’s doing there. Vedanth tells he had to do a pindadaana of someone close to him, but because of the lady he unfortunately couldn’t.

Vikranth tells Vedanth to come home with him. Amulya asks where the boys were. Vikranth tells the Vashishta boys went on a tour. Kanta calls everyone and reminds them that they need to head back to Bangalore. Everyone returns back home and Ajji asks Amulya and Aarti how the village was. Amulya says it was good and she is already missing it. Aarti says she’s feeling bad that Vikranth didn’t come back with her as he had to stay there for some work. Ajji tells Aarti to let Vikranth take responsibilities and work.

Aarti misunderstands and asks Ajji if she meant that Vikranth never took any responsibility. Ajji tells she meant to say that Vikranth should take more responsibilities and work hard for his age that’s all. Ajji asks Vedanth if he got done with the ritual. Vedanth doesn’t answer and walks off. Amulya gives her pallu to Vedanth to wipe his hands. Aarti feels bad that Vikranth didn’t call. Aarti wonders if Amulya sent Vikranth for some work and feels jealous about Amulya spending time with Vedanth, while she can’t even talk to her husband. Amulya tells Vedanth to give Ajji her milk. Vedanth wonders how to face Ajji now.

