Gattimela, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Parimala receives a shocker from the priest
In today’s episode, Parimala waits anxiously for the priest and he arrives. Parimala greets the priest in and the priest asks about her family’s well-being. Parimala takes the priest in and Sarthak sees that and wonders why the family priest is here. Aarti and Parimala discuss their concerns with the priest and give him Amulya and Vedanth’s birth chart. Adithi comes to Sarthak and tells him to explain the venue address to her friend. 

Parimala tells Aarti to not worry and asks the priest if there’s anything bad that might happen because of the marriage. On the other side, Vedanth asks Vikranth and Dhruva if everything is arranged and Amulya sees the decoration shaking and falling. The priest tells that if this marriage takes place, then nothing good will happen in Vedanth’s house and might result in someone’s death. Amulya runs and saves Vikranth from getting hurt by stopping the decoration from falling. She fixes it and Vikranth thanks Amulya for saving him. Parimala pleads the priest to cross check again and he tells her the truth won’t change. Vikranth tells Amulya is the lucky charm. 

Parimala and Aarti are shocked and Parimala asks if there’s any solution and he refuses. The priest advises Parimala to not let this marriage happen and leaves. Aarti asks Parimala if she believes it now and pleads her to stop the marriage. Suhasini rejoices that her plan of exchanging the birth chart to a fake one worked. Parimala determines to stop this marriage and Amulya comes and asks why she is sad. Dhruva tells Amulya to get Parimala ready.

