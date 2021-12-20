Gattimela, 20 December 2021, Written Update: Amulya confronts Suhasini

In today’s episode, Amulya calls Sarthak and threatens him to tell about Vedanth and Vikranth’s incident. Sarthak tells her what happened. Dhruva tells Vikranth not to take Amulya lightly as she might figure out the truth. Vikranth tells it’s probably because of Suhasini the word spread to the house. Dhruva asks how did Suhasini get to know and tells probably someone is giving her information. Vikranth agrees and tells they need to take action.

Amulya goes to Suhasini and congratulates her. Suhasini asks what happened. Amulya tells her that she understood her plan and scolds her for bringing a drift between her and Aarti. Suhasini tells Amulya that she’s very powerful and tells her to mind her tongue. Amulya tells her to maintain the respect she gives her. Suhasini tells her to stay alert and Amulya tells her that she can’t do anything. Suhasini tells her she’s not scared of her. Amulya tells her if someone challenges her she will get extra vengeful.

Vikranth asks Vaidehi if she’ll be okay in a room all alone in a new place. Vaidehi remembers her time while she was kidnapped. She tells him she’s used to staying alone and everyone left her, but darkness didn’t, hence she’s not scared of darkness or loneliness. Vikranth gives his number and tells her to contact through the landline and leaves. Vaidehi wonders when she’ll get to meet Aadya. Vikranth and Vedanth come home together and Suhasini gets shocked. Suhasini asks Vedanth why he slapped him. Vikranth tells who else can slap him and they both hug each other. Suhasini tells him to not repeat that again. Vedanth apologises. Dhruva overhears Amulya scolding Vedanth for slapping Vikranth.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

