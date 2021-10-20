Gattimela, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Aarti vows to stop the marriage

In today’s episode, Vedanth is sitting on the compound and Amulya comes and reminds him of her first day in his company. Vedanth and Amulya reminisce about the time before they started dating. Vikranth comes to ask Aarti what she’s daydreaming about and Aarti freaks out and tells him that there’s blood on his forehead. Vikranth tells her that he was playing with a kid and something red must’ve got touched, and assures her it’s not blood. Vikranth asks Aarti why she’s in tension and Aarti tells her she’s happy. Aarti is determined to stop the wedding somehow.

Amulya tells Vedanth she never thought they’ll end up marrying each other, and Vedanth apologizes for troubling her before. Vikranth catches Dhruva hitting the car company manager and Dhruva tells him he didn’t send the car. The manager confesses saying Suhasini told him not to send the car. Vikrant tells Dhruva that they should keep an eye on Suhasini and make sure nothing comes in the way of Amulya and Vedanth’s marriage and happiness. Aarti thinks about all the happiness associated with this marriage. Amulya tells Vedanth she feels like dancing and Vedanth suggests they should do it now and they dance.

Sarthak comes and asks Aarti why she is waiting outside her room and she tells her she’s waiting for Vikranth. Sarthak tells it's of no use as he’s guarding Amulya and Vedanth and Aarti asks him if Vikranth is fine. Sarthak asks why she’s asking like that and she tells him that whenever Amulya and Vedanth are together with Vikranth, he gets hurt. Sarthak asks her to repeat again and Aarti tells them she’s just worried that’s all, Sarthak tells her that nothing will happen.

Today’s episode of Gattimela ends with Vedanth and Amulya eating ice cream and enjoying their moment.

