Gattimela, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Aarti and Amulya get upset over the slapping incident

In today’s episode, Amulya scolds Vedanth for slapping Vikranth. Vedanth asks her to stop talking. Dhruva overhears them and laughs. Dhruva goes and listens to Vikranth and Aarti’s conversation. Aarti scolds him for getting slapped by Vikranth. He tells her everything’s in the past and tells her to calm down. Aarti tells he didn’t even tell her what happened properly. Vikranth says the brothers only forgot about the fight and asks Aarti why she’s exaggerating the issue. Aarti tells how can she withstand the incident being his wife and scolds him for removing Suhasini from the signing authority.

Vikranth tells her to not talk about it. Aarti tells he has changed. Vikranth tells it wasn’t a serious matter and asks her to calm down. Dhruva laughs and goes to eavesdrop Aadya and Sarthak’s conversation. Aadya scolds him in Tamil and Sarthak tells he can’t understand what she’s saying. Aadya scolds Sarthak why he didn’t stop Vedanth from slapping. Sarthak asks how would he know that Vedanth was going to slap Vikranth. Aadya still argues with him and Sarthak tells nothing can be done. Dhruva thinks if he should marry after listening to the couples’ fight. Vedanth, Vikranth and Sarthak go to the sofa with their pillows and blankets.

Dhruva sees them sitting like that and laughs. They listen to Kanta talking to Meenu behind the sofa. Vikranth tells Kanta is enjoying while they’re suffering. They get up and go hit Kanta. All the boys have a strike in the house and the wives come out. Amulya tells nothing will change her mind. Vikranth tells Vedanth has all the rights as he’s his father as well. Vedanth apologises for guys' behaviour. Amulya thinks Suhasini is the reason they fought. Aarti tells Vikranth she’ll sleep with him.

