Gattimela, 21st October 2021, Written Update: Amulya and Vedanth’s Haldi ceremony

In today’s episode, Gattimela starts with the hall decorated for the Haldi ceremony. Suhasini asks why Manjunath is carrying around a mortar and tells him to behave like a “classy person”. Ajji stands up for him and Parimala. Parimala tells they decided to grind the turmeric themselves, that’s why he ordered the mortar. Aadya comes and agrees as well. Vedanth catches a cold because he ate ice cream yesterday and he keeps sneezing. Aadya asks him why he’s sneezing and Vikranth tells him she’s caring like a mom.

Vikranth tells Vedanth that it’s common to get a sneeze because of the weather, dust, ice cream, rain, etc. Vedanth signals Vikranth to shut up and Aadya asks where did ice cream come from and leaves. Amulya gets ready for her Haldi ceremony and Vikranth and Vedanth enter the room. Amulya sneezes and Aadya asks her why even she’s sneezing and Amulya tells it’s probably because of the weather. Aadya wonders why both are acting suspiciously. Vikranth asks Amulya if she will support him throughout, Amulya says yes. Suhasini tells the people who were supposed to make Haldi, to not come. Manjunath, Parimala, Ajji, and Aadya wait for them and Kanta tells them not to worry as he will go buy the turmeric from the shop and come.

Parimala tells Kanta why should they buy the turmeric when she has organic and natural turmeric and tells everyone that she will grind the turmeric herself. Kanta is amused by this. Suhasini rejoices that her plan succeeded as she is sure Parimala won’t be able to finish grinding the turmeric. Parimala grinds the turmeric but gets tired eventually and Manjunath comes to help her.

