Gattimela, 22nd December 2021, Written Update: Rift between Aarti and Aadya

In today’s episode, Amulya wakes up Vedanth and apologises for yelling at him. Amulya tells now she has realized to not yell in front of everyone. She thinks she needs to be punished for her behaviour with Vedanth. Vedanth acts like he’s sleeping. She decides to go out of the house before Vedanth wakes up. Amulya brings her suitcase and Vedanth asks what is she doing. Amulya tells she’s punishing herself by going to her mom’s house for 3 months. Vedanth tells her to not do anything like that. Amulya tells she’ll feel bad if she stays.

Vedanth tells he’ll punish her. Amulya asks him what. Vedanth hugs her from behind and kisses her cheek. The next morning, Amulya asks Aarti to prepare the breakfast and Aarti tells everyone likes Amulya’s breakfast only, so she tells her only to take care of everything sarcastically. Amulya stops her and asks about her decision regarding her studies and offers to help her. Aarti asks Amulya if she’s indirectly indicating that she doesn’t know anything. Amulya tells that’s not what she meant, she just wanted to help. Aarti tells if she wants any help she’ll ask herself. Aadya hears their conversation and wonders what happened.

Vaidehi wonders if he’ll take kumkum and prasad she bought from the temple. Vedanth spits Vaidehi near his door and calls her in. Vaidehi goes in and Vedanth asks her about her kids. Vaidehi tells she has four kids but she hasn’t been able to stay with them. Vaidehi tells she went to the temple and got prasad for all the brothers. Vaidehi puts kumkum to Vedanth. Amulya spills hot coffee on her hand and Aarti applies ointment and scolds her to take care of herself. Amulya feels happy and thinks Suhasini is manipulating her. Aadya calls Sarthak home to solve Aarti and Amulya’s fight. Amulya calls Meera and asks for her childhood album. Vikranth and Dhruva talk about finding their mother.

