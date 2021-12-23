Gattimela, 23 December 2021, Written Update: Amulya and Aarti back to inseparable sisters

In today’s episode, Vikranth tells Dhruva that they can find their mother through DNA tests. Dhruva asks whom will they tally their DNA with. Vaidehi comes and gives coffee. Vikranth and Dhruva compliment the coffee and tell her that it’s like their grandmother’s coffee. Amulya comes and tells Aarti that she feels better. Aarti leaves and finds Amulya and her photos on the wall. Aarti smiles and Amulya comes to the room and tells her that they spent their lives happily in their house and tells her that she was happy to come to this house because Aartj was there.

Amulya asks Aarti why they can’t stay as happy sisters in this house as well. Aarti asks why she’s asking like that. Amulya tells people might try to separate them, but if they stay strong nothing can come in between them. Aarti tells that’s true and asks Amulya whom did she mean. Amulya says she was talking in general. Amulya says they’ll solve their problems themselves. Aarti apologises and hugs her. Suhasini sees this and gets pissed. Vaidehi tells Vedanth to tie his shoe lace. Vaidehi ties his lace and says he didn’t know how to tie since childhood. Vedanth asks her how does she know that. Vaidehi tells him that he’s her son. Vedanth gets shocked. Vaidehi tells she meant that even her son is like that. Vedanth tells her to not touch his feet again as he respects her.

Aarti tells Amulya that they’ll cook together. Amulya agrees. Aarti asks what’s her favourite breakfast. Amulya tells her to prepare rava idli as it’s Aarti’s favourite. Aarti asks her to tell her favourite. Vedanth tells Suhasini about Vaidehi and she gets paranoid. Sarthak comes home and scolds Aarti and Amulya. They ask him what’s wrong with him. Sarthak warns them to not fight again. They laugh and assure him that everything’s fine.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

